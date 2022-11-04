Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $115.60

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.60 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.41). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 117.80 ($1.36), with a volume of 187,267 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £227.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1,172.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.07.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

