Moonbeam (GLMR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.63 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $228.98 million and approximately $17.63 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002514 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00091583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00070870 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001939 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00026618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006887 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,041,720,627 coins and its circulating supply is 430,117,504 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

