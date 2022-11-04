Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Up 13% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $223.20 million and $14.17 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002499 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00092853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00071961 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001892 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00026570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006954 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,041,651,692 coins and its circulating supply is 430,026,335 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

