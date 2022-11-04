Morgan Stanley Boosts Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $140.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.67.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $173.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.87. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.91. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.46 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.43) by ($0.56). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $631.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -25.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 171.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

