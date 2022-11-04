Morgan Stanley Boosts Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Price Target to SEK 116

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from SEK 106 to SEK 116 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.43.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

