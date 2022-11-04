Morgan Stanley Cuts Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target to $8.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
Eventbrite Stock Up 3.5 %
Eventbrite stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,206. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $638.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.
Institutional Trading of Eventbrite
About Eventbrite
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eventbrite (EB)
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.