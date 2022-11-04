Morgan Stanley Cuts Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target to $8.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Eventbrite stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,206. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $638.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

About Eventbrite

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 137,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Eventbrite by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,093 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

