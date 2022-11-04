Morgan Stanley Cuts Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $50.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

ITRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

ITRI stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. 5,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,501. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.30. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Itron by 30.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Itron by 34.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 55,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Itron by 20.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

