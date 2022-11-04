Morgan Stanley Cuts Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target to $38.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.10% from the stock’s current price.

SDGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $59.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 19.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Schrödinger by 40.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrödinger

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.