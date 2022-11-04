Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.40 ($1.40) to €1.45 ($1.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($1.97) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

ICAGY stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

