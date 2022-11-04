Morgan Stanley Raises onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $70.40

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.40 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.23.

onsemi Stock Down 1.5 %

ON stock opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 223,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 34,991 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in onsemi by 10.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in onsemi by 30.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in onsemi by 80.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

