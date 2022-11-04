MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. MQS Management LLC owned 0.06% of Gladstone Commercial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 26.6% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.9% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 400,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 66,371 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,686.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15,015.02%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.