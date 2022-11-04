MQS Management LLC Acquires New Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $66,218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,393,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,746,000 after purchasing an additional 107,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.7 %

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.68.

Shares of JBHT opened at $168.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

