MQS Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $2,419,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $87.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.93. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

