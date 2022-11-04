MQS Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 3.1 %

ICE opened at $95.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.