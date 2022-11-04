MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,044 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,622,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,353 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4,455.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,334,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,145 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $60,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $514,747.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,977.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,480 and have sold 822,300 shares valued at $31,306,009. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

