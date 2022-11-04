MQS Management LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,801 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Associated Banc stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Stephens increased their target price on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.