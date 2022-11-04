MQS Management LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,801 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.
Associated Banc Price Performance
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Associated Banc Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Stephens increased their target price on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
