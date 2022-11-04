MQS Management LLC Invests $419,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.30. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

