MQS Management LLC Invests $498,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 715.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 74.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $91.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

