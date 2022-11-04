MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 492.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $40,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Price Performance

NYSE:ACA opened at $63.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.52. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Arcosa to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Featured Articles

