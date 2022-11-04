MQS Management LLC Purchases 5,597 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

MQS Management LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.59. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

