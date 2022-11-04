MQS Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

