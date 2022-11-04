MQS Management LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,222,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,473,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after buying an additional 1,109,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,400,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,099,000 after buying an additional 958,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $77.19.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

