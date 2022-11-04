MQS Management LLC Takes $506,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $3,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,456 shares of company stock valued at $53,998,373. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $142.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.