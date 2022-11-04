M&T Bank Corp Acquires 504 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CME Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of CME Group stock opened at $170.92 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.41 and its 200-day moving average is $196.93.
Insider Activity at CME Group
In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.
CME Group Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
