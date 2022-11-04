M&T Bank Corp Acquires 504 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $170.92 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.41 and its 200-day moving average is $196.93.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

