M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TT stock opened at $164.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

