M&T Bank Corp Has $27.55 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,734 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.43% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $27,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $82.46.

