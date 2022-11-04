M&T Bank Corp Purchases 96,461 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,461 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.16% of Dover worth $20,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,052,000 after acquiring an additional 731,961 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,771,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 28.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,318,000 after acquiring an additional 259,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 86.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,202,000 after buying an additional 133,666 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $130.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.09.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

