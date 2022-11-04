MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$66.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.00.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY traded down C$0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.16. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$45.20 and a twelve month high of C$65.02.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 4.4899996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

