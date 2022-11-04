MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$66.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.00.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY traded down C$0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.16. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$45.20 and a twelve month high of C$65.02.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 4.4899996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

