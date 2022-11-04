MVL (MVL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.74 Million

MVL (MVL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, MVL has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One MVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $99.18 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MVL Profile

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,102,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

