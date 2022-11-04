National Bank Financial Trims Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Target Price to C$122.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRBZF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Premium Brands stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.51. 480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $109.37.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.