National Bankshares Cuts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$34.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PKI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.80.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Stock Performance

TSE PKI traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 881,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.43. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.95. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$25.24 and a 52-week high of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.7999997 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Pantelidis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$33,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 251,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,407,745.29. In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.84 per share, with a total value of C$135,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,418.08. Also, Director James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,407,745.29. Insiders purchased 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $415,194 in the last three months.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.