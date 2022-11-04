National Bankshares Cuts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$125.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBH. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$129.91.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Stock Performance

TSE PBH opened at C$78.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$95.76. The stock has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$77.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.53.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.