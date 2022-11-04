National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

National Presto Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $68.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.97. National Presto Industries has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $484.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth about $531,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 422.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

