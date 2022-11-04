Natural Resource Partners L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 5.0 %

NRP opened at $44.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.93 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 58.36% and a return on equity of 66.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

