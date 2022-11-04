NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.47) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.05) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.28) to GBX 400 ($4.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.05) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.82) to GBX 380 ($4.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 344.29 ($3.98).

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 231.80 ($2.68) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 233.19. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 276.09 ($3.19). The company has a market capitalization of £22.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NatWest Group Company Profile

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($2.94), for a total transaction of £137,528.30 ($159,010.64).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

