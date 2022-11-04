Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $3.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 78,631 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 763,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nautilus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 18,414.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 358,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Stock Performance

NYSE:NLS opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.34). Nautilus had a negative net margin of 20.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.