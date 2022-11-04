NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $2.75 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00015739 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.75 billion and $350.71 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00092228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00071384 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00026834 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006937 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,190,542 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,803,144 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.18894498 USD and is up 7.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $253,773,879.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

