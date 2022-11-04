NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $3.27

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.27 or 0.00015485 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 7% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.67 billion and $285.09 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00091642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00070855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00026700 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006894 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 818,803,144 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,803,144 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.18894498 USD and is up 7.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $253,773,879.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

