Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Trading Up 1.8%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 2,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 15,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Network-1 Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 45,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 58,041 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

Featured Stories

