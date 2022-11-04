Nexo (NEXO) Achieves Market Cap of $576.38 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Nexo has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $576.38 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004886 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000289 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.14 or 0.31931066 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.