NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NextCure from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NextCure from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

NextCure Trading Down 18.7 %

Shares of NXTC stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,161. The company has a market cap of $56.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.14. NextCure has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 1.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 196,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NextCure by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NextCure by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 4.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

