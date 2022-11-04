NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEE. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $78.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $79.43. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

