NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,843 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $4.09 on Friday, reaching $94.49. 613,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,695,157. The stock has a market cap of $148.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

