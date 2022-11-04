Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Wedbush

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

Nikola Stock Performance

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nikola has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,076,810.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,201 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 19.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Nikola by 159.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 58.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,260 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

