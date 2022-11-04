NKN Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $70.42 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last week, NKN has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NKN has a total market capitalization of $70.42 million and $126.96 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NKN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.53 or 0.31755683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About NKN

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.