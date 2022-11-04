nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) versus SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Head to Head Analysis

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for nLIGHT and SunPower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 1 1 1 3.00 SunPower 5 7 4 0 1.94

Valuation and Earnings

nLIGHT currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 141.02%. SunPower has a consensus target price of $21.82, suggesting a potential upside of 19.84%. Given nLIGHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than SunPower.

This table compares nLIGHT and SunPower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $270.15 million 1.77 -$29.67 million ($0.79) -13.39 SunPower $1.32 billion 2.40 -$37.36 million ($0.90) -20.23

nLIGHT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than nLIGHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of nLIGHT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SunPower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -13.06% -10.82% -8.75% SunPower -10.51% -4.15% -1.05%

Summary

nLIGHT beats SunPower on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements. It also offers commercial roof, carport, and ground mounted systems; and post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides residential leasing services, as well as sells inverters manufactured by third parties. It primarily serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

