Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Purchased by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Nomad Foods makes up about 3.1% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.64% of Nomad Foods worth $22,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 69.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 29.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 44.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NOMD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. 9,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

