Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.09

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 59822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura

In related news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 449.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 197,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 161,313 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.