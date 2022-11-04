Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.53 billion-$15.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.58 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.53.

JWN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,305. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.17. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 160,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

