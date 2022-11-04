Northeast Investment Management Has $1.36 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $134.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average is $132.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

